CVS pharmacist attacked in armed robbery, employees tied up, narcotics stolen

Three men held up a 24-hour pharmacy at gunpoint early Sunday, tied up store employees, struck the pharmacist in the head and took narcotics.
At approximately 3:09 a.m. two men in black hooded sweatshirts and black pants entered the CVS at 1271 Gray Highway and asked for "wipes," according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. Shortly after a third suspect entered the store wearing a mask and all black clothing and brandishing a handgun.
The other two suspects then pulled out handguns and ordered the pharmacist, night manager and cashier to the back of the store. They used zip ties to tie the manager's and cashier's hands behind their backs. They forced the pharmacist to open a safe that contained narcotics. One of the suspects struck the pharmacist on the head with the butt of his handgun.
The suspects removed the narcotics from the safe, then fled through a small window at the drive thru. No money was taken.
The pharmacist was treated for a minor injury to his head.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-746-9441 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
