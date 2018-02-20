Clint Eastwood and 'The Rock' have shot films here. Why aren't there more?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:54 Beloved Macon tree replaced thanks to donation from Downtown Rotary Club Pause 1:57 How do roundabouts work? 2:00 Exchange Club brings replica to Macon 1:13 Rollover crash near Macon X-Mart mangles pickup, hurts 2 3:32 Cop Shop Podcast: Breakfast brawl at McDonald's 1:15 Little Richard, Otis, and even Tennessee Williams worked there 1:22 New security procedures coming to Bibb schools 0:51 Woman's SUV clipped poles before hitting tree in fatal crash 3:04 Judge to kidnapper: People are afraid of Macon. You’re why. 1:43 This Ocmulgee River sportsman missed the boat Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Macon-Bibb County Government Center was transformed into Durham, N.C., as "Best of Enemies" concluded filming Saturday, July 1, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

The Macon-Bibb County Government Center was transformed into Durham, N.C., as "Best of Enemies" concluded filming Saturday, July 1, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph