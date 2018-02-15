Legendary Macon restaurant will be reborn in upcoming documentary

Many folks across Middle Georgia remember the Pig’n Whistle as a spot for great barbecue and a popular place to hang out. But the Macon restaurant had its own connections to music history.
Longtime residents have shared memories of “the Pig” for a documentary about the drive-in restaurant, which opened in Macon in 1928 and closed in 1978 just before Christmas.
Among those who once worked the curb there were “Little Richard” Penniman, the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll,” and soul legend Otis Redding. It was a place that Capricorn Records executives and members of the Allman Brothers Band frequented. Also, playwright Tennessee Williams wrote a part of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” there.
Mark Hooten, whose father was a former owner of the restaurant, says the Pig made its mark on blues and rock ’n’ roll.
Hooten is helping put together the documentary, which will include interviews with Mayor Robert Reichert, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and others. The documentary will also venture outside of Macon in order to tell the restaurant’s story.
“The Pig’n Whistle is the first landmark associated with the creation of rock ’n’ roll,” Hooten said.
“The first thing, you had Little Richard there in late ’40s and ’50s, (then) you had Otis Redding there. Those guys were instrumental in what became rock ‘n’ roll, soul music and what became R&B.,” Hooten said. They were already there practicing on the curb ... practicing their vocals.”
Little Richard’s cousin, Stanley Stewart, who is helping produce the documentary, said the number of people with ties to the restaurant who went on to fame — or who were already well-known — is remarkable.
‘Macon’s newest novelty’
Pig’n Whistle had locations throughout Georgia and Florida, including Augusta, Atlanta, Savannah and Jacksonville.
On June 28, 1928, there was a full-page advertisement in The Macon Telegraph celebrating the restaurant’s grand opening on Forsyth Road. Other locations included Riverside Drive and the site that many folks remember best: the corner of Georgia Avenue and Monroe Street.
When it opened 90 years ago, Pig’n Whistle was proclaimed “Macon’s Newest Novelty.” A barbecue sandwich with its famous barbecue sauce and a soft drink cost a mere 25 cents.
But for some people, the food wasn’t the only attraction. It was the people who came to hang out, including members of high school fraternities and sororities, many of them boys and girls from Lanier and Miller high schools, who couldn’t attend class together.
Media personality Del Ward’s experiences at the Pig date to the 1940s and ’50s when she, along with friends, would join other high school and college students.
“You would get in a car, ask for a date or just ride around,” she said. “You would see whose cars were there and who wasn’t, who was dating somebody and who wasn’t.”
Tunes from singers Rosemary Clooney and Patti Page were among those echoing from the car radios at the restaurant, Ward recalled.
“There was usually a radio going or the windows were down and people were having their conversations from one car to another.”
Hooten said folks could smell the “combination of flavors” of the restaurant’s specialty when they reached the neighborhood.
“We used to drive by there and people used to tell us they got hungry by just rolling down the window,” he said. “There was something magical about the aroma.”
About 16 years after the Macon location shut down — replaced by a Church’s Chicken — the Hooten brothers announced plans to try to reopen the curbside eatery after a large number of people came out for a reunion.
There’s now a Pig’n Whistle website that chronicles the history, has photos and is a place to order catering or some barbecue sauce.
