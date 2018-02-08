More Videos

Three people were hurt when a Toyota Camry driver lost control on Georgia 247 early Thursday, February 8, 2018. The car hit a Chevrolet Silverado that rolled into the median in South Bibb County near the airport. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Three people were hurt when a Toyota Camry driver lost control on Georgia 247 early Thursday, February 8, 2018. The car hit a Chevrolet Silverado that rolled into the median in South Bibb County near the airport. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

3 sent to the hospital after car and pickup spin out of control on Ga. 247

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 08, 2018 08:14 AM

Three people were hurt early Thursday when their vehicles spun off of Ga. 247 in south Bibb County.

At about 6 a.m., Bibb County sheriff's deputies and firefighters were called to Hawkinsville Road near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport and the Kohl's distribution center.

Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Clay Williams said Kendrick Holt, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of the car in the curve near Feagin Road and clipped a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Jerry Mills, 59, of Gray.

The truck spun off the highway and flipped into the median. The car also left the right side of the road and caught fire.

Holt, of Macon, and Salaam Holt, his 25-year-old wife who was riding in the Camry, and Mills were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Williams said.

Traffic toward and away from Robins Air Force Base slowed as one lane on each side of the highway was blocked by emergency vehicles.

The road cleared in about an hour.

