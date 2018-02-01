Local

Identity of fatal accident victim released

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 01, 2018 08:21 AM

A Tennessee man died Wednesday night in a car crash in Warner Robins.

Marius Pintilie, 51, of Spring Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene at the corner of Watson Boulevard and Willie Lee Parkway, Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said.

Warner Robins police reported Pintilie failed to yield the right of way as he turned left from Watson onto Willie Lee Parkway.

His Chevrolet Sonic hit a Chevrolet Malibu headed west on Watson at about 6:30 p.m.

Warner Robins police are investigating the wreck.

Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report.

