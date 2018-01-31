Houston & Peach

Man dies in crash at busy Warner Robins intersection

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 31, 2018 07:30 PM

A man was killed in a wreck early evening Wednesday at a busy intersection in Warner Robins.

The 6:30 p.m. crash occurred as a Chevrolet Sonic made a left turn from Watson Boulevard onto Willie Lee Parkway, just west of the Houston County Galleria, Coroner Danny Galpin told The Telegraph. The car collided with a Chevrolet Malibu headed west on Watson Boulevard.

A "preliminary report indicates the driver of the Chevrolet Sonic failed to yield the right-of-way, turning left in front of the Chevrolet Malibu," Warner Robins assistant police chief Maj. John Wagner said in a news release.

The man driving the Chevrolet Sonic was pronounced dead at the scene, Galpin said.

Warner Robins police were trying to locate and notify the man's family late Wednesday.

