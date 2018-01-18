Reichert: Financial challenges loom after banner year for economic development

More Videos 0:54 'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school Pause 2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 2:26 Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future 0:52 Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice 2:42 After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 0:49 Accidents on I-75 North as snow continues to fall 1:22 Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert details why a he believes a new sales tax is the best method to deal with looming financial problems for the county. One other option would be "draconian" budget cuts that are not feasible for the consolidated government.

