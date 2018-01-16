Macon-Bibb asks state leaders to introduce new sales tax legislation

Local legislators will decide whether to bring forth legislation tied to a proposed Macon-Bibb County sales tax.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission voted 7-1 Tuesday in favor of a resolution asking that the local delegation introduce legislation this session for the additional one percent sales tax. The other local optional sales tax, or OLOST, could generate upwards of $26 million in annual revenue for a county that has dealt with deficits the last several years.
If the legislation is given the go-ahead by the state Legislature, then the county commission could agree to have the measures voted on by Macon-Bibb residents in November.
The new sales tax would lead to a millage rate rollback.
Also, property values would be partially "frozen" on residences where the owner has a homestead exemption. The value the homeowner is taxed for could not change more than 2 percent in a year.
"We’ve made it clear in that particular resolution that 50 percent of the money collected by this additional penny would result in property tax relief," Commissioner Gary Bechtel said during the pre-commission meeting.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins said more work needs to be done since the rollback won't benefit renters or be enough to offset the impact of another sales tax for homeowners whose property is already at a low value.
There is a need "for that third pillar, some type of community impact where we're setting aside" a certain percentage of revenue for areas that the public can get behind, such as mass transit or education, Watkins said.
Interim County Manager Judd Drake said those details could be worked out by the time the Macon-Bibb officials approve adding the referendums to the election ballots.
Commissioners Bechtel, Watkins, Scotty Shepherd, Larry Schlesinger, Al Tillman, Mallory Jones and Joe Allen supported Tuesday's resolution. Commissioner Bert Bivins gave the lone no vote, saying he didn't feel the revenue would be spent in an equitable manner.
Commissioner Elaine Lucas did not attend Tuesday's meeting.
The sales tax would go into effect in 2019. It would bump the county's sales tax rate to eight percent.
Macon-Bibb voters will also vote in 2018 on a proposed regional transportation sales tax.
Macon resident Sarah Hunt said she opposes a new tax, especially after a new SPLOST was approved in 2016, property taxes increased 3 mills in 2017, and changes were made to garbage and recycling fees.
"You need to think about what you’re doing to the poor people in Bibb County," she said Tuesday. "We’re already doing all we can."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners also approved:
* Spending $2.4 million to pay contractors for Tropical Storm Irma debris removal. Macon-Bibb will apply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive up to 90 percent reimbursements for disaster relief;
* Using $265,379 from a grant and special sales tax bond revenue to pay for road striping throughout the county;
* $87,542 from SPLOST bond proceeds to purchase fitness equipment for the South Macon-Bibb County Recreation Center;
* Appropriating an additional $54,819 for HIllcrest Park playground equipment and $96,962 for the new Kings Park community center.
