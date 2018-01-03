Georgia governor issues state of emergency for winter weather

Georgia is bracing for a rare winter weather event in the southeast corner of the state.
Typically north Georgia bears the brunt of winter precipitation, but this time the worst weather conditions are expected along the coast with a storm brewing in the Atlantic.
Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for 28 counties through midnight Friday.
The declaration covers Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Coffee, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne counties.
The Georgia Department of Transportation sent brine trucks and snow plows to the coast in preparation for Wednesday's wintry weather.
"I encourage all Georgians in the potentially impacted areas to stay informed, get prepared and be safe," Deal stated in the news release.
According to the latest forecast, the Macon area could see flurries but most of the state will be dry. Drier air also is in place in north Georgia, but a dusting of snow is possible in the mountains.
The coastal storm that is developing could drop 1-2 inches of snow across parts of Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler counties.
Bitter cold conditions will prevail all across Georgia as the coastal low moves to the northeast.
Wind chills of 5 degrees to 10 below zero prompt a wind chill advisory for north Georgia through Thursday morning.
