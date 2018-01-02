From flurries to 2 inches, snow expected in Middle Georgia; some schools are closing

Light snow or flurries are in the forecast for Macon, while other areas in Middle Georgia like Dublin could see as much as 2 inches of accumulation Wednesday, the U.S. National Weather Service at Peachtree City is predicting.
Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that Macon should start seeing impacts from the winter storm system as early at 5 a.m. and wrapping up early afternoon.
"The total accumulation should be ¼ of an inch or less, with most of that impacting elevated roadways and bridges," the post said. "Be aware of potential icing or slick areas on the roadways."
Motorists are advised to be cautious Wednesday morning.
Never miss a local story.
"Our public works crews are at the ready with salt and de-icing equipment should the need arise," the post said.
The system stretches from Americus through Macon and Milledgeville and into Warrenton, the post said.
As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dublin, Laurens County and Treutlen County schools are closed for students Wednesday, while teachers are expected to report at 10 a.m. Dodge County and Telefair County schools are closed for students and staff Wednesday.
State road rews are preparing to brine interstates and bridges Tuesday night ahead of the storm, the Georgia Department of Transportation posted on Facebook.
"Our salt trucks and plows are prepared to respond as impacts are experienced," the post said.
Comments