What's open, what's not for Christmas

By Linda S. Morris

December 21, 2017 01:47 PM

December 21, 2017 04:39 PM



Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, BB&T, Capital City Bank, Bank Of The Ozarks, Colony Bank, MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, State Bank and Trust, SunMark Community Bank, Synovus and Wells Fargo will be closed Monday. Robins Financial Credit Union, will be closed Saturday and Monday. SunTrust Bank will be closed Monday, and its in-store branches will be closed Sunday-Monday.

Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville and Warner Robins will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Offices for the cities of Forsyth and Gray will be closed from noon Friday through Tuesday, Fort Valley and Jeffersonville will be closed Friday-Tuesday, Perry will be closed Friday-Monday and Roberta will be closed Friday-Tuesday. Offices for Bibb, Houston, Peach and Twiggs counties will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Offices for Crawford, Jones and Monroe counties will be closed Friday-Tuesday.

The Department of Family and Children Services and the Labor Department will be closed Monday and Tuesday. State courts will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Federal courts will be closed Monday.

Mail delivery: No delivery Monday

Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Perry and Warner Robins as well as for Crawford, Houston and Peach counties will not run Monday, and pickup will be delayed by a day all week.

Libraries: The Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will be closed Saturday-Tuesday. The libraries in Houston County will be closed Monday. Libraries in Peach counties will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Grocery stores: Kroger stores will close at 7 p.m. Sunday and will be closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Publix stores will close at 7 p.m. Sunday and will be closed Monday.

