Robins gets cannons to shoo birds

More Videos 2:50 Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County Pause 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:18 'It's not just a call,' Peach coach says of ref's title-game ruling 2:11 Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City 4:46 Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe 1:15 Isaiah Wynn is ‘very eager’ for Rose Bowl matchup 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 0:54 Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Noise cannons to scare birds at Robins demonstrated Robins Air Force Base has installed a battery of 24 noise cannons around the runway to scare away birds, which can damage aircraft. Robins Air Force Base has installed a battery of 24 noise cannons around the runway to scare away birds, which can damage aircraft. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

Robins Air Force Base has installed a battery of 24 noise cannons around the runway to scare away birds, which can damage aircraft. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph