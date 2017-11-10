One man in critical condition after Bibb crash; driver of tractor-trailer flees the scene

The driver of a tractor-trailer fled the scene of a crash Thursday night, leaving three injured — including one man in critical condition.
A 1996 Lexus LS driven by Casey Daniely, 22, of Riverdale was struck by the tractor-trailer with a red cab on Interstate 475 southbound near Thomaston Road about 9 p.m., a Bibb County sheriff’s news release said.
Daniely lost control of the car, which left the roadway and came to rest in the woods at the shoulder of the interstate, the release said.
Daniely and his two passengers, Daryl Burroughs, 33, of Riverdale, and Aarion Palmer, 25, of Macon, were injured in the crash.
Daniely and Burroughs were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, by ambulance. Palmer declined medical assistance at the scene but was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Daniely was listed in critical but stable condition early Friday, and Burroughs and Palmer were both listed in stable condition.
A lookout for the tractor-trailer was issued to law enforcement agencies south of Bibb County along I-75, the release said.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
