Local

One man in critical condition after Bibb crash; driver of tractor-trailer flees the scene

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

November 10, 2017 8:15 AM

The driver of a tractor-trailer fled the scene of a crash Thursday night, leaving three injured — including one man in critical condition.

A 1996 Lexus LS driven by Casey Daniely, 22, of Riverdale was struck by the tractor-trailer with a red cab on Interstate 475 southbound near Thomaston Road about 9 p.m., a Bibb County sheriff’s news release said.

Daniely lost control of the car, which left the roadway and came to rest in the woods at the shoulder of the interstate, the release said.

Daniely and his two passengers, Daryl Burroughs, 33, of Riverdale, and Aarion Palmer, 25, of Macon, were injured in the crash.

Daniely and Burroughs were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, by ambulance. Palmer declined medical assistance at the scene but was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Daniely was listed in critical but stable condition early Friday, and Burroughs and Palmer were both listed in stable condition.

A lookout for the tractor-trailer was issued to law enforcement agencies south of Bibb County along I-75, the release said.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Women of Shirley Hills turn Girls' Night Out into an event to give back

    Women of the Shirley Hills Neighborhood raise money to send gift cards to the 648 Military Engagement team deployed in the Middle East.

Women of Shirley Hills turn Girls' Night Out into an event to give back

Women of Shirley Hills turn Girls' Night Out into an event to give back 1:38

Women of Shirley Hills turn Girls' Night Out into an event to give back
Robot dog debuts at City Council meeting 0:50

Robot dog debuts at City Council meeting
'It has been miraculous,' Brooklyn Rouse says of rehabilitation after shooting 1:44

'It has been miraculous,' Brooklyn Rouse says of rehabilitation after shooting

View More Video