What’s open, what’s not for Veterans Day

Banks: The Federal Reserve is open Friday, so all banks and credit unions also will be open. Branches with Saturday hours will be closed Saturday.
Government offices: Offices for the cities of Centerville,, Gray, Jeffersonville, Perry, and Warner Robins as well as offices for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Peach and Twiggs counties will be closed Friday. Offices for the cities of Byron, Forsyth, Fort Valley and Roberta as well as offices for Crawford and Monroe counties will be open Friday.
The Department of Family and Children Services and the Labor Department will be closed Friday. State courts and federal courts will be closed Friday.
Mail delivery: No delivery Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Perry and Warner Robins as well as for Bibb, Crawford, Houston and Peach counties will run on normal schedules.
Libraries: The Middle Georgia Regional Library and its branches will be closed Friday and Saturday. The libraries in Houston and Peach counties will be closed Saturday.
Complied by Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments