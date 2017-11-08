Search widens for woman last seen 7 weeks ago in south Georgia

Searchers have combed fields and forests but have not found a missing south Georgia woman.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports 66-year-old Bernadine Woodward, of Jesup, was last seen at her Old Country Farm Road home on Sept. 21.
There has been no sign of her for seven weeks.
Tuesday, a large search party and a helicopter turned up nothing.
Woodward is a black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970.
