Georgia National Fair attendance down

Attendance at the 28th annual Georgia National Fair in Perry was down from last year’s record crowd.
The fair held Oct. 5-15 drew 467,584 people, according to a release. That is down about 13 percent from the record 536,840 that attended in 2016.
The release blamed the decline on threats of rain.
“Thankfully only receiving one day of rain, the threat in the area kept some of the spectators away,” the release stated.
Next year’s fair is scheduled for Oct. 4-14 and plans are already underway for new additions, the release stated, including development of a livestock birthing center.
