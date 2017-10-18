Georgia National Fair attendance down

More Videos 0:56 Girl, officer, praised for their action in saving infant Pause 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 1:23 Truck driver dies in I-16 crash 1:19 Preterm birth rate on the rise 1:52 First responders receive rail car training 0:48 Affect could be devastating to nonprofits 3:35 Cop Shop Podcast: 911 caller says cussing rant is free speech 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:39 Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bird's-eye view from the largest traveling Ferris wheel in America What does it take to put together America's largest traveling Ferris wheel? Michael Wood, co-owner, explains on the first day of the Georgia National Fair. What does it take to put together America's largest traveling Ferris wheel? Michael Wood, co-owner, explains on the first day of the Georgia National Fair. Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

What does it take to put together America's largest traveling Ferris wheel? Michael Wood, co-owner, explains on the first day of the Georgia National Fair. Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph