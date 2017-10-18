Truck driver killed as cab separates from trailer in I-16 crash

Traffic is halted on Interstate 16 West due to a fatal accident near mile marker 13 in Twiggs County.
Just before 6 a.m., Macon-Bibb County firefighters were called for mutual aid in the multi-vehicle accident.
Battalion fire chief Tim Johnson said it looked like two tractor trailers and a car are involved in the crash.
“We’re lucky to have just one fatality and that’s sad to say,” Johnson said after leaving the scene. “The cab was ripped completely off the truck.”
The driver of that truck was killed, Johnson said.
The car overturned in the crash.
No further information about injuries was immediately available.
All westbound lanes are currently blocked and traffic is likely to be affected for a while during the fatality investigation.
Johnson suggested vehicles exit at Bullard Road to avoid the crash scene.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
