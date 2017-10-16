Drive-in movie series in Macon to kick off with spooky film

A new series of drive-in movies at the Tubman Museum is set to kick off Halloween weekend with Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride.”
The 2005 animated fantasy movie is set to play in the museum’s parking lot at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The parking lot opens at 6 p.m. and the event is free.
“Corpse Bride” is a family friendly movie featuring voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Watson and other stars.
The drive-in movie series at the Cherry Street museum is a result of the most recent round of the Knight Cities Challenge. The museum was awarded $92,925 in John S. and James L. Knight Foundation money distributed through the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments