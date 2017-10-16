Local

Drive-in movie series in Macon to kick off with spooky film

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 16, 2017 2:09 PM

A new series of drive-in movies at the Tubman Museum is set to kick off Halloween weekend with Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride.”

The 2005 animated fantasy movie is set to play in the museum’s parking lot at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The parking lot opens at 6 p.m. and the event is free.

“Corpse Bride” is a family friendly movie featuring voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Watson and other stars.

The drive-in movie series at the Cherry Street museum is a result of the most recent round of the Knight Cities Challenge. The museum was awarded $92,925 in John S. and James L. Knight Foundation money distributed through the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 10th Greek Festival has a special appeal

    Music, dance, art, and religion make this year's Central Georgia Greek Festival a crowd pleaser Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church.

10th Greek Festival has a special appeal

10th Greek Festival has a special appeal 1:38

10th Greek Festival has a special appeal

UGA Homecoming a year in the making 1:19

UGA Homecoming a year in the making
Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

View More Video