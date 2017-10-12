When and where you can vote in Middle Georgia

Early voting begins Monday in several Middle Georgia cities holding elections.
It will run Monday through Friday until Nov. 3 at each location. The election is Nov. 7.
In Warner Robins, which has contested races for mayor and two council seats on the ballot, early voting will be at City Hall at 700 Watson Blvd. in the pre-council meeting room, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Michelle Riley, the city’s election superintendent, said it’s hard to say the best time to come to avoid waiting, as that can vary. But she said generally around lunch time is the busiest, and early in the morning is the lightest traffic.
Fort Valley voters also have a lot of choices on the ballot. Four people are running for mayor, two council seats are contested and two seats for utility commissioner are contested. Early voting there will be at the Thomas Public Library, 315 Martin Luther King Drive, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Byron voters have two contested council races on the ballot. Early voting there is at the Byron Municipal Complex at 401 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
Gray has contested races for mayor, mayor pro tem and two council seats. Early voting there is in the elections office inside the Government Center at 166 Industrial Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Monroe County is having special elections for one County Commission seat and one Board of Education seat. Early voting is at the Monroe County Administration Building at 38 W. Main St. in Forsyth, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m each day.
Roberta has contested races for mayor and two council posts. Early voting there is in Room 9 of the Crawford County Development Authority building at 1011 U.S. 341 N., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments