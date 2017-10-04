The CandyStore.com studied bulk candy sales leading up to Halloween in each state over the last 10 years and published an interactive map.
Know Georgia’s favorite Halloween candy? The top treat might seem a little fishy

By Liz Fabian

October 04, 2017 2:56 PM

As ghosts and goblins prepare to head to your door on Halloween later this month, CandyStore.com has released its latest list of top-selling treats.

Over the past decade, the website has studied its bulk candy sales in each state in the three months leading up to the end of October.

The website has calculated its top sellers across the country to generate an interactive map that shows the mail-order favorites from the company, which ships out thousands of pounds of bulk candy annually.

In Georgia, Swedish Fish topped the survey for the second year in a row.

More than 130,000 pounds of the jellied goodies tipped the scales, topping Hershey’s Kisses and Jolly Ranchers, which knocked Lemonheads out of the top tier this year.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy in 2017, with online candy sales increasing in recent years.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

