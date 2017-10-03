11-year-old alerts family of apartment blaze that burned out four families

More Videos 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight Pause 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:22 Grand Opera House getting close to finishing new seating 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 1:50 Irving breaks ground for $400 million plant 1:23 Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 0:49 New Macon company throws barbecue for first responders 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 1:28 Irving throws a BBQ for first responders 1:39 A look at the renovated Stegeman Coliseum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Whole thing gone,' parents say of burned apartment A Warner Robins couple and their five children escaped a fire at Savannah Apartments at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Their 11-year-old son alerted the family. A Warner Robins couple and their five children escaped a fire at Savannah Apartments at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Their 11-year-old son alerted the family. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

A Warner Robins couple and their five children escaped a fire at Savannah Apartments at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Their 11-year-old son alerted the family. Liz Fabian The Telegraph