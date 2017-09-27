Open Streets Macon returns to downtown Sunday.
Open Streets Macon returns to downtown Sunday. Bike Walk Macon Special to The Telegraph

Opening eyes to a vision of a new kind of Macon

By MICHAEL W. PANNELL

Telegraph correspondent

September 27, 2017 12:38 PM

Rachel Hollar wants folks to go to Open Streets Macon for the usual reasons: have fun, enjoy the outdoors, get a little exercise, meet friends and family and maybe experience some new places.

But Hollar — executive director of Walk Bike Macon, the advocacy group behind the event — also has a less-than-usual reason: she wants folks to catch a vision.

“I want people to have a great time, sure, but to leave with a vision for what Macon-Bibb County could be like with a connected, comfortable transit network for all users,” she said. “For pedestrians and bicyclists and for motorists. And I hope they leave knowing it’s a good idea to spend street funds not just focused on automobiles.”

Hollar said Mayor Robert Reichert caught the vision of a vibrant city that doesn’t just depend on cars during a study-tour of Copenhagen last year, often ranked the world’s most bike-friendly city.

She said he came home and “asked Santa for a bicycle” and has been supportive of improving Macon’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

Not everyone can experience Copenhagen, she said, but anyone can get a taste at Open Streets.

“Walk. Bring your bike. Skate. Bring skateboards. Come with strollers. Walk the dog. We have activities but just think of the positive feelings of going along a city thoroughfare meeting and greeting neighbors and, hopefully, get inspired to support change toward a more walkable, bike-able future.”

Hollar said the vision benefits city issues like parking and pollution, aids economic development and quality of life and is a plus for personal healthy living.

For a young person, Hollar said she came to bikes “late” in life and is a good example of its practical side.

“I don’t consider myself a cyclists or do 50-mile rides every day,” she said. “I wasn’t a young triathlete. In 2015 I just found myself living and working downtown and driving a mile or so to work every day. I figured I’d try riding a bike, commuting. I was nervous at first but took rides with others and got used to it. Now it’s a passion. It’s more convenient, more economical. The number one idea is we need to give walkers and bicyclist a place on the road, a comfortable place, a place well connected throughout the city. And it’s fun to enjoy the community walking or on a bike. That’s the vision. That’s what Oct. 1 is about.”

Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.

