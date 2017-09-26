The veal tenderloin with dill cream corn, grapefruit, whole grain and micro mustards from Dovetail in Macon.
The veal tenderloin with dill cream corn, grapefruit, whole grain and micro mustards from Dovetail in Macon. WOODY MARSHALL wmarshall@macon.com
The veal tenderloin with dill cream corn, grapefruit, whole grain and micro mustards from Dovetail in Macon. WOODY MARSHALL wmarshall@macon.com

Local

‘Atlanta Eats’ to get a taste of Macon

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 26, 2017 7:07 PM

Atlanta Eats,” a Peachtree TV network show featuring culinary news and restaurant reviews, is set to film in downtown Macon restaurants next week, according to a post on the Macon-Bibb Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website.

“Head to Ocmulgee Brewpub from 12-2 p.m. or Dovetail from 5-7 p.m. for a chance to be featured on ‘Atlanta Eats’” the post said. “They'll be filming during those time slots.”

The 60-minute weekly TV show is hosted by Steak Shapiro and Mara Davis, according to its website.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town

Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town 4:08

Cop Shop Podcast: Reports of loud music, gunshots rattle tiny local town
Some seniors were fearful of technology. Now they take selfies 0:54

Some seniors were fearful of technology. Now they take selfies
Middle school program creating future leaders 0:45

Middle school program creating future leaders

View More Video