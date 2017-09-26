‘Atlanta Eats’ to get a taste of Macon

“Atlanta Eats,” a Peachtree TV network show featuring culinary news and restaurant reviews, is set to film in downtown Macon restaurants next week, according to a post on the Macon-Bibb Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website.
“Head to Ocmulgee Brewpub from 12-2 p.m. or Dovetail from 5-7 p.m. for a chance to be featured on ‘Atlanta Eats’” the post said. “They'll be filming during those time slots.”
The 60-minute weekly TV show is hosted by Steak Shapiro and Mara Davis, according to its website.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
