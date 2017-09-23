Warner Robins man proposes to girlfriend with help from Wild Adventures and a tiger

One Middle Georgia couple had an unforgettable proposal at Wild Adventures in Valdosta with the help of a 550-pound tiger.
Jarrod Foley of Warner Robins proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Autumn Orman, Saturday during the Wild Adventures Tigers of India live show.
“We had plans to go Tybee Island because that was one of the first places we had gone together, but after Hurricane Irma, Tybee wasn't a possibility,” Foley said. “Autumn and her dad always had season passes to Wild Adventures, so it was a good family place to come back to.”
After reaching out to the park via Facebook, Foley was able to pull off the unforgettable proposal with the help of entertainment manager Tony Padron and public relations manager Adam Floyd, who helped incorporate the proposal into the show.
When the host asked for volunteers to come up, Orman was chosen. After she fed the tiger, the host motioned for Foley to come up, without Orman knowing, and told her they wanted to do something nice for her.
With Orman’s back turned, Foley walked up behind and pull the ring out of his pocket.
"I almost cried,” Orman said of her reaction. “I teared up, and I was shaky and extremely nervous."
After Foley gave a short speech and got down on one knee, Orman said yes to the proposal as the ring was placed on her finger.
“It was great,” Foley said. “I can't think of anything better that I could have done.”
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
