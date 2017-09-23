Warner Robins man proposes to girlfriend with help from Wild Adventures and a tiger

More Videos 0:50 Sell-out crowd in town for 25th annual Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association festival Pause 2:10 'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:54 Teen says shotgun blast left him 'numb' 1:13 Rogers breaks down Jones County win over Eagle's Landing 1:05 Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Warner Robins couple gets engaged during live tiger show Jarrod Foley of Warner Robins proposed to his girlfriend, Autumn Orman, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the Tigers of India show at Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia. Jarrod Foley of Warner Robins proposed to his girlfriend, Autumn Orman, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the Tigers of India show at Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia. Wild Adventures

Jarrod Foley of Warner Robins proposed to his girlfriend, Autumn Orman, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the Tigers of India show at Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia. Wild Adventures