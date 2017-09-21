The sites of the Georgia National Fair will be seen even better if a really big Ferris wheel comes.
Local

Could North America’s largest traveling Ferris wheel be coming to the Georgia National Fair?

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 21, 2017 6:16 PM

North America’s largest traveling Ferris wheel could be coming to the Georgia National Fair on Oct. 5-15.

On Thursday evening, the fair’s Facebook page posted “a little preview to the HUGE announcement” expected Friday morning.

Hints included in the post were: 155 feet, 500 pieces, 524,000 individual LED lights, 6 miles of electrical wiring and holds 216 people at a time.

The specifications match those of the Midway Sky Eye, a 400,000-pound Ferris wheel that was manufactured in the Netherlands. Its pieces were shipped to the United States in late January. It took a 80-ton crane to put the amusement ride back together for its debut at Florida State Fair in February.

Riders can see for more than 15 miles from the top, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

The Midway Sky Eye, which charged $7 per ride in Florida, has 36 gondolas that hold six people each. Powering it requires more than 6 miles of electrical wiring, the newspaper reported.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

