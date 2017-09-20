Missing your Chick-fil-A? The countdown is on for a grand reopening

Folks who have been in the fast food wilderness the last few weeks will soon be able to find their Chick-fil-A favorites again in Bonaire.
The Robins Regional Chamber reports Chick-fil-A South’s remodeling project is nearly complete at 79 Ga. 96.
The chicken restaurant is holding a grand reopening and ribbon cutting on Monday at 4 p.m.
The ceremony will be followed by giveaways and refreshments, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
In recent days, the kitchen has been upgraded and new lighting and tables have been installed in the building.
Although the restaurant could be open again for business sooner, the official grand reopening is set for Monday.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
