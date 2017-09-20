Folks in Bonaire won’t have to roam the streets in search of Chick-fil-a much longer as the Ga. 96 location is about to reopen.
Local

Missing your Chick-fil-A? The countdown is on for a grand reopening

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 20, 2017 1:46 PM

Folks who have been in the fast food wilderness the last few weeks will soon be able to find their Chick-fil-A favorites again in Bonaire.

The Robins Regional Chamber reports Chick-fil-A South’s remodeling project is nearly complete at 79 Ga. 96.

The chicken restaurant is holding a grand reopening and ribbon cutting on Monday at 4 p.m.

The ceremony will be followed by giveaways and refreshments, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In recent days, the kitchen has been upgraded and new lighting and tables have been installed in the building.

Although the restaurant could be open again for business sooner, the official grand reopening is set for Monday.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

