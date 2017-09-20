Georgia pilot dies in crash after takeoff from Telfair County private air strip

Representatives from the FAA and NTSB are on their way to Telfair County after a local pilot was killed in a crash after takeoff early Wednesday.
Just after 6:15 a.m., the Cessna 150 went down into the woods off River Road near Rhine, Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson said.
“Witnesses say the plane took off and several seconds later they saw it go down,” Steverson said.
John Kyle Barron, 44, had taken off from a private airstrip, Steverson said.
Barron, whose family has a 20-year mobile home services business in Rhine, was pronounced dead at the scene.
News of the crash spread quickly on social media, prompting calls for prayer for Barron’s family and friends.
In addition to federal aviation and transportation investigators, the GBI has been called in to investigate the fatal crash, Steverson said.
The crash happened in the woods off Ga. 117, southeast of Rhine.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Thursday’s Telegraph.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments