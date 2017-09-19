More Videos

  Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon"

    Matt Johnson was stopped by Bibb County sheriff's deputies ahead of a serious crash in which a silver convertible fell dozens of feet from an embankment between on-ramps to I-75 North at Hartley Bridge Road on Sept. 19, 2017.

Matt Johnson was stopped by Bibb County sheriff's deputies ahead of a serious crash in which a silver convertible fell dozens of feet from an embankment between on-ramps to I-75 North at Hartley Bridge Road on Sept. 19, 2017.
Matt Johnson was stopped by Bibb County sheriff's deputies ahead of a serious crash in which a silver convertible fell dozens of feet from an embankment between on-ramps to I-75 North at Hartley Bridge Road on Sept. 19, 2017. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Local

Woman killed after car careens from I-475 embankment

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 19, 2017 5:35 PM

A woman died Tuesday afternoon after her silver convertible careened off an interstate ramp and down a large embankment.

The Toyota Solara, badly damaged, apparently had been traveling on the Interstate 475 northbound ramp at Hartley Bridge Road when it crashed through guardrails and landed on the Interstate 75 northbound ramp about 40 feet below.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was pronounced dead, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

Matt Johnson didn’t see the wreck, but witnessed its immediate aftermath.

“It’s kind of a crazy thing to just drive up upon when you’re coming off an exit ramp ... certainly (not) what you expect to see,” he said. “I was the first car that pulled up just after the authorities” blocked the road.

Deputies and the Georgia Department of Transportation’s CHAMP unit blocked the on-ramp to I-75. Traffic that had already backed up on the ramp was reversed and directed back to Hartley Bridge Road.

“I’m not sure what happened,” Johnson said. “The car that’s up there ahead ... is damaged severely. It certainly looks like a bad scene.”

For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

