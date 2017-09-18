Gas prices beginning to fall, but not yet close to last year’s level

You’ll save a few pennies the next time you gas up in Georgia but still shell out much more than last year.
GasBuddy reports the average price of retail gasoline fell 3.4 cents in the past week, a little slower than the 4.7 cent drop nationwide.
After surveying 292 gas outlets in Macon, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.61, slightly higher than the national average of $2.60 a gallon.
Georgia’s average price per gallon was $2.68 per gallon, down 3.1 cents from last week.
Gasoline production is continuing to recover after Hurricane Harvey, said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
Gas prices could fall even further this week, DeHaan said.
“With refineries continuing to get back online and with demand cooling off from the summer months, we have more room to see the national average drop in the week ahead,” DeHaan stated in a release.
The average gas price in Macon is 45.6 cents higher per gallon than the same time last year.
According to GasBuddy’s historical data, Macon’s average prices per gallon for Sept. 18 have changed dramatically over the last five years: $2.16 in 2016, $2.04 in 2015, $3.19 in 2014, $3.25 in 2013, and $3.72 in 2012.
