Georgia gas prices are on the way down, but still way above last year’s average after Hurricane Harvey curtailed refinery operation.
Georgia gas prices are on the way down, but still way above last year’s average after Hurricane Harvey curtailed refinery operation. Beau Cabell Telegraph file photo
Georgia gas prices are on the way down, but still way above last year’s average after Hurricane Harvey curtailed refinery operation. Beau Cabell Telegraph file photo

Local

Gas prices beginning to fall, but not yet close to last year’s level

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 18, 2017 06:59 AM

UPDATED September 18, 2017 02:31 PM

You’ll save a few pennies the next time you gas up in Georgia but still shell out much more than last year.

GasBuddy reports the average price of retail gasoline fell 3.4 cents in the past week, a little slower than the 4.7 cent drop nationwide.

After surveying 292 gas outlets in Macon, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.61, slightly higher than the national average of $2.60 a gallon.

Georgia’s average price per gallon was $2.68 per gallon, down 3.1 cents from last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gasoline production is continuing to recover after Hurricane Harvey, said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Gas prices could fall even further this week, DeHaan said.

“With refineries continuing to get back online and with demand cooling off from the summer months, we have more room to see the national average drop in the week ahead,” DeHaan stated in a release.

The average gas price in Macon is 45.6 cents higher per gallon than the same time last year.

According to GasBuddy’s historical data, Macon’s average prices per gallon for Sept. 18 have changed dramatically over the last five years: $2.16 in 2016, $2.04 in 2015, $3.19 in 2014, $3.25 in 2013, and $3.72 in 2012.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street
'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper
Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum 0:54

Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum

View More Video