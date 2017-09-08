More Videos

Local

Gas stations packed in Middle Georgia in anticipation of Irma

By Stanley Dunlap and Matthew Causey

breaking@macon.com

September 08, 2017 5:32 PM

Middle Georgia gas stations are having an influx of customers fueling up vehicles Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

There were reports earlier this week of gasoline shortages in Florida and concerns of more of the same in Georgia. However, some Middle Georgia stations reported Friday they were not currently in danger of running out of fuel.

Clerks at several gas stations on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon said there is no imminent shortage of gas in Macon. Many families have come through the city and filled up at stations, but clerks said their pumps are still well stocked and they can make orders and receive deliveries without issues.

An employee at the Kroger, 400 Pio Nono Ave., said a tanker refueled its pumps a couple days ago and there was a line of customers waiting at the pumps early Friday afternoon.

About eight miles away in north Macon it was business as usual Friday afternoon for Flash Foods at 1608 Bass Road.

“It’s been busy, but we’re keeping up,” an employee said.

There was a gas shortage at The Circle K at Pierce Avenue and Riverside Drive early Friday, though the manager says they expect another shipment before the end of the day.

Sam’s Club on Log Cabin Drive also had fuel as of Friday afternoon, according to the website Gas Buddy, which uses information reported by customers.

Prices around Macon for regular unleaded gasoline appeared to range Friday from $2.59 a gallon to about $2.80.

In Cochran, about 40 miles southeast of Macon, gas was in short supply, according to a Facebook post by the Cochran Police Department.

In Effingham County, just above Savannah, criminals apparently are taking advantage of evacuees flocking to get gas. “Several card skimmers” were spotted on gas pumps and dismantled, the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

“Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie would like to caution everyone to be aware of your surroundings, especially when using your debit/credit card at convenience stores and gas pumps,” the post said. “Unfortunately there are ruthless people who take advantage of their neighbor in this time of need.”

To report gas shortages and outages elsewhere in Georgia, email breaking@macon.com.

During a declared state of emergency, Georgia law prohibits businesses from taking advantage of the situation to engage...

Posted by Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security on Friday, September 8, 2017

Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

