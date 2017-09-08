Deal: Heed warnings as dangerous Hurricane Irma approaches

Gov. Nathan Deal says latest forecasts for Hurricane Irma mean it’s likely the number of counties under a state of emergency will be expanded.
Deal was joined by other state officials during a Friday morning press conference about the preparations for Irma and resources available to the public.
Radar models on Friday morning show the hurricane on track to move more westward into Georgia, meaning Middle Georgia may be feel more of Irma’s wrath than forecasts showed late Thursday.
The storm has weakened to a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, but it is still a major hurricane anticipated to hit southern Florida and track through the middle of the Sunshine State.
In Georgia, people living in coastal areas and counties that border Georgia should heed warnings to move to safer areas, state officials said.
And residents from other areas of the state should also be prepared for a dangerous storm.
“I want to caution all Georgian that just because the weather now may appear to be calm, do not take that for granted,” Deal said. “This is a rapidly moving hurricane and the weather and consequences of that hurricane can change dramatically within a short period of time.”
Currently, Deal has issued a state of emergency for 30 Georgia counties and authorized the activation of up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members. Evacuation orders have been issued for areas east of I-95 and other parts of the state’s coast, including Savannah.
Deal said people need to take the evacuation orders seriously.
“Don’t take chances. Don’t put yourself in dangerous situations,” Deal said. “If you are in a mandatory evacuation area, evacuate.”
And to help the flow of evacuees along Georgia’s roadways, traffic on I-16 from Savannah to Dublin will flow in the opposite direction. Starting Saturday at 8 a.m. people traveling on those lanes will be going westbound.
Also, the express lanes along I-75 heading into Atlanta are free and open to everyone. About 50 percent of those people using those lanes Thursday were people from Florida, said Russell McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“It’s going to be slow go,” he said. “Please pack your patience. Hurricane evacuation routes are not meant to be interstate speed.”
While shelters are opening across Georgia, state parks are also preparing to hold thousands of people if needed, Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams said.
“Ultimately between our lodging capabilities and overflow camping, we’ll have capacity for over 10,000 people,” he said.
The coordination between local, state and federal agencies has been critical as Georgia prepares for Irma.
For more on this story, return to macon.com.
Comments