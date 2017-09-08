Deal: Heed warnings as dangerous Hurricane Irma approaches

More Videos 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon Pause 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 1:02 Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick 1:03 Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees. East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

