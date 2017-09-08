More Videos

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick

Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

  • Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

    East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees.

East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Local

Deal: Heed warnings as dangerous Hurricane Irma approaches

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 08, 2017 11:06 AM

Gov. Nathan Deal says latest forecasts for Hurricane Irma mean it’s likely the number of counties under a state of emergency will be expanded.

Deal was joined by other state officials during a Friday morning press conference about the preparations for Irma and resources available to the public.

Radar models on Friday morning show the hurricane on track to move more westward into Georgia, meaning Middle Georgia may be feel more of Irma’s wrath than forecasts showed late Thursday.

The storm has weakened to a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, but it is still a major hurricane anticipated to hit southern Florida and track through the middle of the Sunshine State.

In Georgia, people living in coastal areas and counties that border Georgia should heed warnings to move to safer areas, state officials said.

And residents from other areas of the state should also be prepared for a dangerous storm.

“I want to caution all Georgian that just because the weather now may appear to be calm, do not take that for granted,” Deal said. “This is a rapidly moving hurricane and the weather and consequences of that hurricane can change dramatically within a short period of time.”

  • Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

    Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida.

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida.

Meta Viers McClatchy

Currently, Deal has issued a state of emergency for 30 Georgia counties and authorized the activation of up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members. Evacuation orders have been issued for areas east of I-95 and other parts of the state’s coast, including Savannah.

Deal said people need to take the evacuation orders seriously.

“Don’t take chances. Don’t put yourself in dangerous situations,” Deal said. “If you are in a mandatory evacuation area, evacuate.”

And to help the flow of evacuees along Georgia’s roadways, traffic on I-16 from Savannah to Dublin will flow in the opposite direction. Starting Saturday at 8 a.m. people traveling on those lanes will be going westbound.

Also, the express lanes along I-75 heading into Atlanta are free and open to everyone. About 50 percent of those people using those lanes Thursday were people from Florida, said Russell McMurry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“It’s going to be slow go,” he said. “Please pack your patience. Hurricane evacuation routes are not meant to be interstate speed.”

While shelters are opening across Georgia, state parks are also preparing to hold thousands of people if needed, Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams said.

“Ultimately between our lodging capabilities and overflow camping, we’ll have capacity for over 10,000 people,” he said.

The coordination between local, state and federal agencies has been critical as Georgia prepares for Irma.

  • EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare'

    Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia.

EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare'

Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia.

Beau Cabell The Telegraph

