Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7. 2017.
Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7. 2017. NOAA
Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7. 2017. NOAA

Local

Hurricane Irma: Middle Georgia closings and cancellations

By Staff reports

breaking@macon.com

September 08, 2017 10:24 AM

As Hurricane Irma is headed for Georgia, some schools, businesses, churches and organizations are closing or altering schedules.

With the threat of tropical storm winds reaching Middle Georgia by late Sunday, updates on closings should be sent to breaking@macon.com.

Schools

▪  Dublin City — Closed Monday.

▪  Georgia Southern University — Closed Friday through Tuesday.

▪  Gordon State College — All locations closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

▪  Mercer University’s Savannah medical school campus — Closes at 1 p.m. Friday and all classes canceled Monday.

▪  Oconee Fall Line Technical College — All campuses closed Monday through Wednesday.

▪  Georgia College All classes in Milledgeville, Macon, Warner Robins and online canceled with campuses closed Saturday and will reopen Wednesday. Only essential personnel to report to work.

▪  St. Peter Claver Catholic School — Monday’s alumni lunch is postponed with future date TBD

Organizations

▪  Macon Touchdown Club — Monday kickoff meeting canceled

Churches

Businesses

Check back with macon.com for more updates on area school closings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:04

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon
I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground 1:18

I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground
Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:39

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

View More Video