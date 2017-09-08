Hurricane Irma: Middle Georgia closings and cancellations

As Hurricane Irma is headed for Georgia, some schools, businesses, churches and organizations are closing or altering schedules.
With the threat of tropical storm winds reaching Middle Georgia by late Sunday, updates on closings should be sent to breaking@macon.com.
Schools
▪ Dublin City — Closed Monday.
▪ Georgia Southern University — Closed Friday through Tuesday.
▪ Gordon State College — All locations closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
▪ Mercer University’s Savannah medical school campus — Closes at 1 p.m. Friday and all classes canceled Monday.
▪ Oconee Fall Line Technical College — All campuses closed Monday through Wednesday.
▪ Georgia College All classes in Milledgeville, Macon, Warner Robins and online canceled with campuses closed Saturday and will reopen Wednesday. Only essential personnel to report to work.
▪ St. Peter Claver Catholic School — Monday’s alumni lunch is postponed with future date TBD
Organizations
▪ Macon Touchdown Club — Monday kickoff meeting canceled
Churches
Businesses
Check back with macon.com for more updates on area school closings.
