Can you help this Middle Georgia bride-to-be find her lost engagement ring?

Bride-to-be Kayla Andrews of Warner Robins knows it’s a long shot, but she’s hoping someone may find her lost engagement ring.
Andrews, 21, who works at a Sonic restaurant, said she thinks she lost the ring of blue sapphire diamonds that surround one clear cut diamond at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon on Labor Day.
She’s reaching out on Facebook in an effort to find the ring.
“I know this is a long shot but my engagement ring fell off my finger somewhere at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon, Georgia,” Andrews posted on The Telegraph’s Facebook page. “If you could share this photo and help me find my ring. I am hoping someone has found it. It is very special to me.”
She discovered the ring was missing when she returned to Warner Robins.
“I realized it as soon as we got home ... I was putting up groceries and I realized that it wasn’t on my finger,” Andrews said.
Her grandfather searched the car with a flashlight with no luck.
Andrews said she last remembers seeing the ring as she twisted it around her finger at the checkout lane at Walmart. That was probably about 7 p.m.
She returned immediately to the store.
She also remembered washing her hands at the Walmart restroom. She dumped out two trash cans there and went through the trash in search of her ring.
“It was pretty gross, but I did it anyway,” Andrews said. “I unfolded every single paper towel.”
Her fiance, 20-year-old Edward Klingmann, has offered to replace the ring. But Andrews is still holding out hope that the ring may be found.
And she’s not alone.
Her Facebook post about the missing ring already has garnered 2,040 shares and 50 responses.
Andrews said she’s “pretty shocked” at the response to her Facebook post.
“It’s amazing so many people care,” she said. “I need the right person to see it.”
If you find the ring, contact Andrews at 478-957-9301.
Andrews and Klingmann plan to wed at Lake Tobesofkee on Oct. 21. The couple is expecting a baby April 11.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
