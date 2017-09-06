More Videos

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare' 2:31

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

'She tried to take off and run ... ' 1:26

'She tried to take off and run ... '

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean

  • Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

    Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue.

Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue. Cordilia James The Telegraph
Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue. Cordilia James The Telegraph

Local

No dissent among 3 midstate history professors about rebel monuments

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 06, 2017 9:01 PM

Three white history professors from Middle Georgia colleges had the same answer when asked what place and meaning Confederate monuments have in modern society.

At its core, the Civil War was about slavery and white supremacy, Fort Valley State University professor Mark Smith said at a panel discussion Wednesday night.

“So, really, any public monument to soldiers and leaders of the military of the Confederacy is a monument to these things,” Smith said. “Given what they symbolize, I don’t think they’re appropriate for these spaces.”

James Welborn, a professor at Georgia College, and Niels Eichhorn, a professor at Middle Georgia State University, agreed.

All of them believe that Confederate monuments, most of them built between 1890 and 1920, should be augmented or relocated.

The monuments were erected as “an unambiguous sign of who was in control,” Smith said. They were erected outside public buildings and “places of power where you could not miss their meaning.”

Smith said the monuments should be moved to a museum or cemetery, or new monuments that challenge white supremacy should be erected in the same public spaces and “maybe right alongside them.”

“Either solution I think would make our public spaces more inclusive, and it seems to me like that’s what we should be doing,” Smith said.

A bespectacled white man with a gray beard spoke up.

“I’m a little disappointed,”Johnny Mack Nickles said, standing up to speak to the professors on a stage at Middle Georgia State University. “All three of you have the same opinions.”

Slavery was everywhere, not just the South, Nickles said, and “I don’t believe slavery was the reason for the war.

A few people chuckled.

Nickles contended that people “take the easy way out by blaming slavery” when the war was really about states rights.

“I am totally in favor of the monuments,” Nickles said. “We have a monument of Rosa Parks now. A statue of Otis Redding. … (Confederate monuments should be) all honored and protected, or all at the cemetery.”

More Videos

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare' 2:31

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

'She tried to take off and run ... ' 1:26

'She tried to take off and run ... '

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean

  • Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

    Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis gathers two dozen clergymen to support his position that Confederate monuments downtown be removed from downtown Macon.

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis gathers two dozen clergymen to support his position that Confederate monuments downtown be removed from downtown Macon.

Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Smith said he and the other two professors had not discussed the issue before and “historical scholarship is pretty much in agreement” on the matter.

A black woman stood up and wanted to know if the professors were just talking about the issue in reaction to what occurred in Charrlottesville, Virginia, or if the issue was something they’d been teaching for years.

“Where I come from, in our household, we really didn’t have any discussions about the removal of the statues. Even as I took classes on black studies, those weren’t even part of the curriculum,” said Grace Adams Square, a self-identified Northerner. “It wasn’t until I came down south did I start to hear conversation.”

Square said she’d talked to older black people who said “they didn’t have their voice when this happened.”

“Charlottesville offered a great opportunity for us to have this conversation,” Eichhorn said.

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis has been advocating to move Confederate monuments in downtown Macon to Rose Hill Cemetery where hundreds of Confederate soldiers are buried.

“They are there. Put the statue there,” Ellis said at the panel discussion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

View More Video