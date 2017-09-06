Hurricane Irma horse evacuees can seek refuge at Georgia National Fairgrounds

People aren’t the only creatures seeking shelter ahead of Hurricane Irma’s expected hit in Florida.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry is opening 350 horse stalls for evacuees beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

No reservations will be accepted but space will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.

On-site, dry camping is available only for those who are sheltering horses at the facility off Interstate 75 in Houston County.

Horse owners must bring their own generators and basic necessities.

Three bags of shavings per stall will be available at the time of move in, but owners will be responsible for feed, hay and tack to care for the animals.

Local feed stores are available for those unable to bring necessary items.

“We hope that by offering these stalls to evacuees to house their animals, will help give them a sense of peace and security,” said Philip Gentry, the livestock and youth director at the Perry facility.

Equine owners are urged to have a secondary site in mind in case capacity is reached before their arrival.