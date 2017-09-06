More Videos

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

'What happen to them was a nightmare' 2:11

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 1:57

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

Brinks truck robbed at ATM 0:27

Brinks truck robbed at ATM

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

    You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Local

Middle Georgia hotels sell out as Hurricane Irma threatens Florida

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

September 06, 2017 11:17 AM

From Perry to Locust Grove more than 100 hotels have no rooms available through Monday.

Hurricane Irma evacuees from Florida are apparently flooding into Middle Georgia to escape what is referred to a “potentially catastrophic” hurricane.

A quick check of expedia.com shows every hotel from Perry to Forsyth as sold out. A few hotels between Forsyth and Atlanta still showed some availability Wednesday morning but they are filling fast. Next to a listing for Fairfield Inn & Suites in Stockbridge, it said, “In high demand. We have 1 left at $199 avg/night.”

Twenty-two people booked rooms at the FairBridge Inn & Suites in McDonough during the past 48 hours, it said. It is now sold out.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

View More Video