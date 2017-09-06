Middle Georgia hotels sell out as Hurricane Irma threatens Florida

From Perry to Locust Grove more than 100 hotels have no rooms available through Monday.

Hurricane Irma evacuees from Florida are apparently flooding into Middle Georgia to escape what is referred to a “potentially catastrophic” hurricane.

A quick check of expedia.com shows every hotel from Perry to Forsyth as sold out. A few hotels between Forsyth and Atlanta still showed some availability Wednesday morning but they are filling fast. Next to a listing for Fairfield Inn & Suites in Stockbridge, it said, “In high demand. We have 1 left at $199 avg/night.”

Twenty-two people booked rooms at the FairBridge Inn & Suites in McDonough during the past 48 hours, it said. It is now sold out.