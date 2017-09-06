New Starbucks opening Friday in Middle Georgia

The people of Perry will no longer have to leave town to get a cup of Starbucks coffee.
According to a post on the government’s Facebook page, a new Starbucks is opening near the Publix at 275 Perry Parkway.
The location, which will have a drive-thru, will be opening Friday morning.
Dozens of people commented Tuesday evening and indicate lines could be long in the coffee house’s first days.
“Finally!!,” one woman posted. “I’ve been stalking the construction site for months.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
