TV stars to help Theatre Macon in upcoming fundraiser

A couple of TV stars are set to take the stage later this month to help raise money for Theatre Macon endowment campaign.
Michael Emerson, best known for his role as Ben Linus in ABC’s TV series “Lost,” and his wife, Carrie Preston, a Macon native who played Arlene Fowler in HBO’s fantasy horror “True Bloods,” are slated to perform intimate readings on the stage of the Cherry Street theatre Sept. 30.
Tickets are $50 and VIP tickets, which include front row seats and a private reception with actors, are $100.
The money raised will go toward the theatre’s endowment fund. The endowment goal is $1 million, and it will be used to pay the salary of the theatre’s artistic director “in perpetuity and ensure the sustainability of Theatre Macon for generations to come,” according to the theatre’s website.
Preston’s brother, John Preston, and his wife, Elisabeth Preston, also will be performing readings. Jim Crisp, the theatre’s artistic director, officiated the couple’s wedding four years ago. Both are theatre stars who have performed on stages across the country.
For more information about the benefit reading or to buy tickets, visit www.theatremacon.com.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
