Local

What’s open, what’s not for Labor Day

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

August 31, 2017 4:37 PM

Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, BB&T, Capital City Bank, CB&T Bank of Middle Georgia, Bank Of the Ozarks, Colony Bank, MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, Robins Financial Credit Union, State Bank and Trust, SunMark Community Bank, SunTrust Bank (including in-store branches) and Wells Fargo will be closed Monday.

Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville, Forsyth, Fort Valley, Gray, Jeffersonville, Perry, Roberta and Warner Robins as well as offices for Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties will be closed Monday. The Department of Family and Children Services, the Labor Department, state courts and federal courts will be closed Monday.

Mail delivery: No delivery Monday.

Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Perry and Warner Robins as well as for Bibb, Crawford, Houston and Peach counties will not run Monday and will be delayed for a day all week. In Bibb County, this also includes recycling and yard waste pickup.

Libraries: The Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will be closed Saturday-Monday. The libraries in Houston and Peach counties will be closed Monday.

