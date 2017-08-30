Discounts, freebies offered to bikers who park at new racks downtown

More Videos 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House Pause 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 4:04 Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 1:15 Student pursues her passion at online school 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 5:18 Yummy poppy seed chicken casserole 0:52 Bike racks unveiled in downtown Macon 0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia 1:16 Firefighters battle the blaze in Macon that killed person Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bike racks unveiled in downtown Macon Bike Walk Macon unveiled new bike racks installed outside various downtown businesses. Those who use the new racks could get a discount or freebie. Bike Walk Macon unveiled new bike racks installed outside various downtown businesses. Those who use the new racks could get a discount or freebie. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Bike Walk Macon unveiled new bike racks installed outside various downtown businesses. Those who use the new racks could get a discount or freebie. Laura Corley The Telegraph