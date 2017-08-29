One dead as house near Mercer catches on fire

A Macon man was killed in a house fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire erupted just before 5 p.m. at 1283 Duncan Ave., between Montpelier and Napier avenues.

Charlie Hollingsworth, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was found in a front bedroom of the home.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Macon-Bibb County Fire Department arson investigator Ben Gleaton was working to determine the origin of the fire late Tuesday.

At least four other people, including children, were also in the house but escaped without injuries.

Matt Brabham said he had heard Hollingsworth’s niece yell for help.

“I tried to get him out but the smoke was too low,” Brabham said of the man he knows only as “Sunny.” “He’s lived here all my life since I was a little boy. He was well loved in the neighborhood and it’s a sad day for us.”