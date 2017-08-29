Screenshot of the Middle Georgia Hurricane Harvey Relief Facebook group
Screenshot of the Middle Georgia Hurricane Harvey Relief Facebook group Lewter, Mariya
Screenshot of the Middle Georgia Hurricane Harvey Relief Facebook group Lewter, Mariya

Local

Middle Georgians are collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

August 29, 2017 11:04 AM

A group of Middle Georgians is collecting supplies all week for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

A Facebook group called “Middle Georgia Hurricane Harvey Relief” announced three locations for drop-offs. The Crazy Bull in downtown Macon at 473 Second Street will be accepting donations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., while Capital Cycle at 4950 Mercer University Drive will collect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warner Robins and Byron residents can drop off supplies at Micro Technology Consultants from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday as well. The company is located at 132 Osigian Boulevard.

Requested supplies include non-perishable items, water bottles, paper goods, canned food, dog food and toiletries, according to the Facebook posting.

Several volunteers are also traveling to the affected areas in Houston with supplies. Visit the group’s Facebook page for updates.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

Harvey rain headed for Georgia 0:28

Harvey rain headed for Georgia
Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime
Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:03

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

View More Video