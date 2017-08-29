Middle Georgians are collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

A group of Middle Georgians is collecting supplies all week for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
A Facebook group called “Middle Georgia Hurricane Harvey Relief” announced three locations for drop-offs. The Crazy Bull in downtown Macon at 473 Second Street will be accepting donations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., while Capital Cycle at 4950 Mercer University Drive will collect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Warner Robins and Byron residents can drop off supplies at Micro Technology Consultants from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday as well. The company is located at 132 Osigian Boulevard.
Requested supplies include non-perishable items, water bottles, paper goods, canned food, dog food and toiletries, according to the Facebook posting.
Several volunteers are also traveling to the affected areas in Houston with supplies. Visit the group’s Facebook page for updates.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
