Skeletal remains found behind farmers market in Macon

A decomposed body was found Sunday behind the Macon State Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway.
County Coroner Leon Jones said he was called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release said the body was found in a wooded area behind the farmer’s market.
“The case is being investigated as a suspicious death until a cause of death can be determined,” the release said.
Jones said the body is that of a black male and he described the remains as skeletal.
“He’s been dead for a while,” Jones said.
Jones said identification was found on the body but the name is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.
