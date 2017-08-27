Local

Skeletal remains found behind farmers market in Macon

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

August 27, 2017 2:30 PM

A decomposed body was found Sunday behind the Macon State Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway.

County Coroner Leon Jones said he was called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release said the body was found in a wooded area behind the farmer’s market.

“The case is being investigated as a suspicious death until a cause of death can be determined,” the release said.

Jones said the body is that of a black male and he described the remains as skeletal.

“He’s been dead for a while,” Jones said.

Jones said identification was found on the body but the name is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.

