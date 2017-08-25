Popular Macon food event canceled, expected to return in 2018

A popular Macon event offering people a chance to eat delicious food from across the world will not take place this weekend.
The International Taste of Soul that was scheduled for Sunday has been canceled. The popular event that attracts local celebrity chefs is hosted by the Tubman Museum.
A news release says that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the cancellation.
But don’t fret about missing out this year’s International Taste of Soul.
The goal is to have the event return in 2018 and there are other upcoming events for people to enjoy at the museum, the release said.
A reception will be held Sept. 10 for a local history exhibit. A new drive-in movie series starts in October and the Tubman Torchbearers banquet is set for Nov. 1.
For more information on the Tubman Museum and its various events, visit www.tubmanmuseum.com or call 478-743-8544.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
