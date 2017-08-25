10 years ago they were Little League heroes. Now they’re all grown up

More Videos 0:49 Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law Pause 0:56 Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field 1:17 Musselwhite says why he is running for mayor Warner Robins 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 4:02 Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs Ten years ago the Warner Robins American Little League all-stars won the Little League World Series. This slide show video is a glimpse back at some of the highlights from that memorable summer in 2007. Ten years ago the Warner Robins American Little League all-stars won the Little League World Series. This slide show video is a glimpse back at some of the highlights from that memorable summer in 2007. Joe Kovac Jr. and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

