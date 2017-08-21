Ministers could rally this week to push for Confederate statue removal, Ellis says

0:41 Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment Pause

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

1:18 Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on

1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:54 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

1:16 One dead in East Macon shooting

0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina