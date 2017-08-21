More Videos

Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment 0:41

Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on 1:18

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving 1:40

8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:54

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

One dead in East Macon shooting 1:16

One dead in East Macon shooting

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

  • Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

    Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue.

Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue. Cordilia James The Telegraph
Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue. Cordilia James The Telegraph

Local

Ministers could rally this week to push for Confederate statue removal, Ellis says

By Oby Brown

obrown@macon.com

August 21, 2017 01:25 PM

UPDATED August 21, 2017 04:14 PM

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis is renewing his call for Confederate memorial statues to be moved from downtown Macon.

Ellis, who made a similar bid two summers ago, also said a rally of African Methodist Episcopal ministers from across the midstate could be held Wednesday to push for the removals.

“Those statues do not belong in the center of our city,” he said Monday. “We’re serious about moving them.”

Two notable Confederacy memorials in Macon are the statue at the intersection of Second and Cotton streets honoring soldiers who fought for the South and a statue on Poplar Street honoring the wives, mothers and daughters of those soldiers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ellis said he’d like the Confederate soldier statue moved to the area of Rose Hill Cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.

State law prohibits the removal or relocation of Confederate memorials located on public property, and several Macon-Bibb commissioners said last week that the community has more pressing concerns to deal with.

More Videos

Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment 0:41

Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on 1:18

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving 1:40

8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:54

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

One dead in East Macon shooting 1:16

One dead in East Macon shooting

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

  • Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

    A Confederate monument in Cornelius was vandalized Aug. 13, 2017, a day after violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters left a woman dead and dozens of people injured in Charlottesville, Va.

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

A Confederate monument in Cornelius was vandalized Aug. 13, 2017, a day after violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters left a woman dead and dozens of people injured in Charlottesville, Va.

Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer

Still, Ellis, who served as mayor from late 1999 until 2007, said the statues “don’t represent anything of value” to Macon-Bibb County’s black residents, who make up about two-thirds of the county’s population.

Macon officials, he said, should follow the lead of other cities, including Baltimore and New Orleans in moving Confederate memorials.

“Let’s do the right thing,” he said. “We’re talking about putting them in a very respectful place ... where people can pay tribute.

“No one wants any violence. We don’t want shouting and screaming.”

Ellis added, “At the end of the day, more people are going to be on the side of moving” the memorials.

“It’s time. Just like (former Gov.) Nikki Haley did in South Carolina” when she called for removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of the statehouse.

“South Carolina didn’t sink into the sea,” he said.

Oby Brown: 478-744-4396, @obybrownGA

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment 0:41

Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment

Pause
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on 1:18

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration: In spite of Irma, show goes on

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40

Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says

8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving 1:40

8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:54

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

One dead in East Macon shooting 1:16

One dead in East Macon shooting

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:43

Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs

  • Mentors Project director asks community to give local family a 'hand up'

    The Torres/Sanroman family was chosen for one of The Telegraph's 2017 Reindeer Gang features. The family of six is in need of bunk beds, school uniforms, shoes, coats and money for rent and car repairs.

Mentors Project director asks community to give local family a 'hand up'

View More Video