Warner Robins mayor says city is calmer

More Videos 1:35 "They don't make them like the used to." Pause 1:16 One dead in East Macon shooting 1:53 New vision for Riverside Drive 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:08 School district, sheriff's office investigating incident at Heritage 0:54 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 2:41 Road safety advocate hit by car 1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Randy Toms says city has 'gained much ground' Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, officially announced his bid for re-election to a second term. Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, officially announced his bid for re-election to a second term. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, officially announced his bid for re-election to a second term. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph