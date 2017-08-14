Bibb deputy choked her until she felt like she was going to pass out, warrant says

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy is accused of choking his wife until she felt like she was going to pass out, according to an arrest warrant.
Jayson Kenneth Randle, 40, was booked into the Houston County Detention Center at 6:38 p.m. Saturday, jail records show.
Randle, who reportedly has 16 years service on the force, including 13 years as a Macon police officer, is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery under the family violence statute.
A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Friday night to a Glenfinnan Way residence in reference to a “physical domestic” that had happened at Randle’s home on Grand Avenue about six miles away, according to a Houston County sheriff’s incident report.
The report identified 31-year-old Tracey Paulette Randle, his wife, as the victim.
Jayson Randle is accused of grabbing his wife by the neck and choking her with his hands — “an act which is likely to or actually does result in strangulation”—until she “felt that she was going to pass out,” a warrant said.
The alleged assault left bruising on her neck, the warrant said.
Randle is also accused of pushing his wife against a wall and throwing her to the floor during the argument, another warrant said.
Her elbow was swollen, the warrant said.
The incident happened between 7-8 p.m., the warrant said.
The deputy, who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds, according to the warrant, posted a $5,780 late Monday afternoon.
In November of 2013, Randle was one of three dozen Macon Police Officers to take the oath as a Bibb sheriff’s deputy in the weeks before the consolidation of the departments on Jan. 1, 2014.
During the ceremony, Randle shared his thoughts about being a law enforcement officer with WMAZ.
“I love helping folks out, people in need, being there for them. I’m a people person so I just love doing what I can to help someone out,” he said.
Randle’s future with the department was not immediately known, as Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is out of the office and could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs office confirmed Randle is currently a deputy on the roster.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
