Parks advocate running for Warner Robins council

Jim Taylor, a community activist and leading advocate for more parks in Warner Robins, is running for City Council.
Taylor announced Monday that he is running for the city-wide Post 1 seat currently held by Chuck Shaheen. Although he has not made an official announcement, Shaheen said in a council meeting last week that he plans to run for mayor.
Taylor is business development and marketing manager for Warner Robins Supply. He regularly attends City Council meetings as well as other government meetings and functions. He has previously served on the Warner Robins Planning & Zoning Commission.
Taylor said his involvement with the city led him to decide to run for office.
“There are some inefficiencies there that need to be corrected,” he said. “I think it’s fine to look at the city as a business and start treating it as such.”
Taylor is vice-chairman of Wellston Trees and Greens, a group that advocates for improved parks in Warner Robins. He has spearheaded volunteers working on the construction of Wellston Park, which will open Aug. 31.
Eric Langston, a Robins Air Force Base employee, and Dean Cowart, a former councilman, have both said they are running for the Post 1 seat.
Qualifying for the Nov. 7 election begins Aug. 21.
