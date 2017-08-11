Warner Robins man shot meeting up with someone he met online

A Warner Robins man was shot after meeting up with someone he had met online.
Soon after twenty-nine-year-old Davery Alan Ned arrived at Kings Park Circle Thursday night, he was approached by several men, according to a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff Department.
After one of the suspects demanded money from him, Ned managed to get back into his car and speed away. As he drove off, there was a gunshot.
He was shot in his left arm.
Ned was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was listed in stable condition. No one else was injured in the incident.
The case is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
